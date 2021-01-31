CUTcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,740.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $21,740.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009847 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,741,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,741,995 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.