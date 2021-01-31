Cutler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,554,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

