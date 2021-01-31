Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of The First of Long Island worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 64,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. Analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

