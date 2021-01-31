Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 3.45% of Community West Bancshares worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

