Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,250 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 509,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.