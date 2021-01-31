Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,944 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. 43,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,546. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $130,020.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

