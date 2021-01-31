Cutler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 796,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

