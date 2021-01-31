Cutler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 3.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 6,851,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.