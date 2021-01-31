Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of AlloVir worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ALVR stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

