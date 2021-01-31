Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

