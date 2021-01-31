Cwm LLC Buys 51,525 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.