Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

