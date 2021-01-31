Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,568 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $25,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

APPN opened at $218.46 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

