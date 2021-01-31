Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 16,318.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.68% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

