Cwm LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 672,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 502,438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

