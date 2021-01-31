Cwm LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06.

