Cwm LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,590,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,186,000 after acquiring an additional 556,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBAX stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $28.68.

