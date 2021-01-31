Cwm LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.