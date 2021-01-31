Cwm LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,835 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

