Cwm LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.