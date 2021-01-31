Cwm LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average is $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

