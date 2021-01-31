Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2,243.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

