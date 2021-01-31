Cwm LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 63,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $121.52 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.