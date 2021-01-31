Cwm LLC Reduces Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 7.95% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

