Cwm LLC Sells 15,424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

