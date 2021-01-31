Cwm LLC Sells 18,259 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 14.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $26.67 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

