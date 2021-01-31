Cwm LLC Sells 23,731 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.