CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 15.8% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,656.55 or 1.00034356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

