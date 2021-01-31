CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 15.8% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054087 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,656.55 or 1.00034356 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023937 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000221 BTC.
CyberMiles Coin Profile
Buying and Selling CyberMiles
CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars.
