CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0887 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $94.08 million and $1.67 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.