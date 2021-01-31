DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.18

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

