DAGCO Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

IWR stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

