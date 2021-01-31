Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $218.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014461 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,649,574,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,574,666 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

