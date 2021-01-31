Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. 5,747,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

