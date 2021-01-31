Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. 5,747,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.