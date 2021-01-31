DAOBet Price Hits $0.0083 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $296.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,908.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.01201632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00523105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002352 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

