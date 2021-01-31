DAOBet Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $893.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,558.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.99 or 0.01209801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00533290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002347 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

