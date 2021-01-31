Dash Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Dash has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $485.52 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $102.26 or 0.00303834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.05 or 0.01569001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,952,428 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.