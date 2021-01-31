Databroker Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $596.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

