Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.06.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

DDOG stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $3,397,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,456,327 shares of company stock worth $141,058,252 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after acquiring an additional 281,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

