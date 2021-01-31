Datamine 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,703.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $412,868.66 and approximately $21,703.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00093263 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,760,641 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

