DATx (DATX) Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, DATx has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $345,841.19 and approximately $756,495.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx (DATX) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.