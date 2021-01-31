DAV Coin Market Capitalization Tops $352,807.98 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $352,807.98 and $25,250.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,868.23 or 1.00102485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.