Davis R M Inc. Buys 12,691 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 539,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

