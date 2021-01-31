Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,315 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

