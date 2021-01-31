Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.37 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $272,794.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,360,375 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.