DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 655,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

