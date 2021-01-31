Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,338 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $155.00. 5,007,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

