Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,327,000. Tesla comprises about 2.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Tesla by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 246.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 426.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Shares of TSLA traded down $41.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $793.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,990,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138,250. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

