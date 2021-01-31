Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gentex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

