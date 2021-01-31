Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $739.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

